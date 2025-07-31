RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) volume hits 0.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -8.69% at $7.78, before settling in for the price of $8.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMAX posted a 52-week range of $6.90-$14.31.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $253.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.56.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. RE/MAX Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.78%, in contrast to 78.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s EVP, MARKETING, COMMS, EVENTS sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 7.78, making the entire transaction reach 77,846 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,874. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27 ’25, Company’s VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 3,303 for 9.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,655. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,333 in total.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

RE/MAX Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.27% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.53, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.47.

In the same vein, RMAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.15% While, its Average True Range was 37.52%.

Raw Stochastic average of RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.