Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) 20 Days SMA touch 8.70%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Wednesday, Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.09% to $60.01, before settling in for the price of $55.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRR posted a 52-week range of $34.36-$57.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.53.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Red Rock Resorts Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.78%, in contrast to 86.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06 ’24, this organization’s Vice President bought 33,000 shares at the rate of 52.91, making the entire transaction reach 1,746,096 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,579,301. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05 ’24, Company’s Vice President bought 33,000 for 49.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,642,377. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,546,301 in total.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Red Rock Resorts Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.05% and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in the upcoming year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.83, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.81.

In the same vein, RRR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Red Rock Resorts Inc, RRR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was better the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.21% While, its Average True Range was 76.37%.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.60 that was higher than 1.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.