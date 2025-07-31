Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) recent quarterly performance of -10.13% is not showing the real picture

As on Wednesday, Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE: RWT) started slowly as it slid -7.91% to $5.59, before settling in for the price of $6.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RWT posted a 52-week range of $4.68-$7.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -26.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $744.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.36.

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Redwood Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.36%, in contrast to 80.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23 ’24, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 13,844 shares at the rate of 6.50, making the entire transaction reach 89,936 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,671.

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Redwood Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.56% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Redwood Trust Inc (RWT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, RWT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Redwood Trust Inc, RWT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was better the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.47% While, its Average True Range was 25.60%.

Raw Stochastic average of Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.