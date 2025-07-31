Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) 20 Days SMA touch -12.32%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.65% to $1.1, before settling in for the price of $1.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REKR posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$2.67.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2351, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2235.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Rekor Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.08%, in contrast to 29.82% institutional ownership.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.67% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.86.

In the same vein, REKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rekor Systems Inc, REKR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.92 million was inferior to the volume of 5.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.62% While, its Average True Range was 29.55%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0845 that was lower than 0.0966 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.