Remitly Global Inc (RELY) last month performance of -9.48% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $16.99, before settling in for the price of $16.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RELY posted a 52-week range of $12.43-$27.32.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.42% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.61.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Remitly Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.68%, in contrast to 64.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,583 shares at the rate of 17.30, making the entire transaction reach 252,286 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,198,266. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,583 for 17.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 251,994. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,212,849 in total.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Remitly Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.47% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Remitly Global Inc (RELY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.79.

In the same vein, RELY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Remitly Global Inc (RELY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Remitly Global Inc, RELY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.39 million was better the volume of 2.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.20% While, its Average True Range was 35.05%.

Raw Stochastic average of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.49 that was lower than 0.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.