Replimune Group Inc (REPL) volume hits 201.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 101.33% at $7.55, before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPL posted a 52-week range of $2.68-$17.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $587.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.79.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Replimune Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.88%, in contrast to 93.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 32,279 shares at the rate of 8.06, making the entire transaction reach 260,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,405,071. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 7,952 for 8.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,093. This particular insider is now the holder of 146,933 in total.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Replimune Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.46% and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Replimune Group Inc (REPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.95.

In the same vein, REPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 50.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.30% While, its Average True Range was 52.06%.

Raw Stochastic average of Replimune Group Inc (REPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.88 that was higher than 0.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.