Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.03M

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 4.32% at $3.14, before settling in for the price of $3.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCKT posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$25.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -11.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $338.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.05%, in contrast to 86.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,477 shares at the rate of 2.88, making the entire transaction reach 4,257 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,173.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.42% and is forecasted to reach -1.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.19.

In the same vein, RCKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.45% While, its Average True Range was 51.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.