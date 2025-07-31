Rubrik Inc (RBRK) EPS is poised to hit -0.34 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.95% to $95.42, before settling in for the price of $89.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBRK posted a 52-week range of $28.60-$103.00.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -57.67% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.79.

Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Rubrik Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.48%, in contrast to 42.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 83.90, making the entire transaction reach 293,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 520,095. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 09 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,500 for 87.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 306,390. This particular insider is now the holder of 521,595 in total.

Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.41% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rubrik Inc (RBRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 201.01.

In the same vein, RBRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rubrik Inc (RBRK)

[Rubrik Inc, RBRK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.89% While, its Average True Range was 71.02%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rubrik Inc (RBRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.55 that was lower than 3.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.