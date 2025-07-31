Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.79

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) established initial surge of 2.75% at $16.06, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $15.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RSI posted a 52-week range of $8.52-$16.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.89.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rush Street Interactive Inc industry. Rush Street Interactive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.81%, in contrast to 89.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 193,905 shares at the rate of 15.39, making the entire transaction reach 2,984,159 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,017,471. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07 ’25, Company’s Director sold 276,163 for 15.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,183,345. This particular insider is now the holder of 504,547 in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.25% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $207.49, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.55.

In the same vein, RSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rush Street Interactive Inc, RSI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.21% While, its Average True Range was 79.57%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was lower than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.