Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) is -51.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.72% to $0.29, before settling in for the price of $0.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVYL posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$2.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -19.07%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6025, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0973.

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Ryvyl Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.59%, in contrast to 6.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 0.36, making the entire transaction reach 71,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,604,845. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for 0.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,740. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,404,845 in total.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ryvyl Inc (RVYL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, RVYL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.86.

Technical Analysis of Ryvyl Inc (RVYL)

[Ryvyl Inc, RVYL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.93% While, its Average True Range was 26.21%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0338 that was lower than 0.1098 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.