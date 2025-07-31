Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) volume hits 22.69 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.23% to $8.68, before settling in for the price of $8.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAGE posted a 52-week range of $4.62-$11.44.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 13.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $543.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.14.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Sage Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.03%, in contrast to 82.32% institutional ownership.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sage Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.54% and is forecasted to reach -2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.47.

In the same vein, SAGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

[Sage Therapeutics Inc, SAGE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.27% While, its Average True Range was 32.40%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.09 that was lower than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.