Saia Inc (SAIA) EPS growth this year is -32.99%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) flaunted slowness of -3.98% at $302.68, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $315.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAIA posted a 52-week range of $229.12-$624.55.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 25.72% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $280.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $393.51.

Saia Inc (SAIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Saia Inc industry. Saia Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 113.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24 ’25, this organization’s Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. sold 1,980 shares at the rate of 415.80, making the entire transaction reach 823,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,902.

Saia Inc (SAIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Saia Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.99% and is forecasted to reach 11.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Saia Inc (SAIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.96, and its Beta score is 2.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49.

In the same vein, SAIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.83, a figure that is expected to reach 2.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Saia Inc (SAIA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Saia Inc, SAIA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.61% While, its Average True Range was 49.94%.

Raw Stochastic average of Saia Inc (SAIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.51 that was lower than 15.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.