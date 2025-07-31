Schneider National Inc (SNDR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.20 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) flaunted slowness of -3.01% at $24.51, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $25.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDR posted a 52-week range of $20.59-$33.90.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.57.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Schneider National Inc industry. Schneider National Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.60%, in contrast to 31.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20 ’24, this organization’s Chief Innovation, Tech Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 29.04, making the entire transaction reach 290,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 95,191.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Schneider National Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.14% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Schneider National Inc (SNDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.61, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.02.

In the same vein, SNDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Schneider National Inc, SNDR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.87% While, its Average True Range was 35.34%.

Raw Stochastic average of Schneider National Inc (SNDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.66 that was lower than 0.71 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.