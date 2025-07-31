Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA) is 4.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Seabridge Gold, Inc (NYSE: SA) flaunted slowness of -3.68% at $15.19, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $15.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SA posted a 52-week range of $9.40-$20.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -12.87% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -171.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.49.

Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Seabridge Gold, Inc industry. Seabridge Gold, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.04%, in contrast to 35.64% institutional ownership.

Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -171.43% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Seabridge Gold, Inc (NYSE: SA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.53.

In the same vein, SA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Seabridge Gold, Inc, SA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.53% While, its Average True Range was 39.27%.

Raw Stochastic average of Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was lower than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.