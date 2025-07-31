SES AI Corporation (SES) volume hits 5.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) flaunted slowness of -4.00% at $1.2, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SES posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -646.96% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -646.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $216.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $440.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9788, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8074.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SES AI Corporation industry. SES AI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.93%, in contrast to 21.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER sold 44,051 shares at the rate of 1.17, making the entire transaction reach 51,597 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 496,580. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10 ’25, Company’s CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER sold 15,909 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,634. This particular insider is now the holder of 224,473 in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.22.

In the same vein, SES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SES AI Corporation, SES]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 19.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.11% While, its Average True Range was 57.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of SES AI Corporation (SES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1099 that was higher than 0.0862 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.