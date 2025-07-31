Sezzle Inc (SEZL) surge 8.42% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) set off with pace as it heaved 5.98% to $150.93, before settling in for the price of $142.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEZL posted a 52-week range of $11.67-$186.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.09.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Sezzle Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.09%, in contrast to 27.28% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22 ’25, Company’s Director & President sold 3,000 for 135.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 406,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 254,000 in total.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sezzle Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.26% and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in the upcoming year.

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sezzle Inc (SEZL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.01, and its Beta score is 9.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 82.13.

In the same vein, SEZL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sezzle Inc, SEZL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million was inferior to the volume of 1.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.93% While, its Average True Range was 56.24%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sezzle Inc (SEZL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.78 that was higher than 7.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.