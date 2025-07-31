SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) recent quarterly performance of 35.27% is not showing the real picture

SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.37% at $9.55, before settling in for the price of $10.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKYT posted a 52-week range of $5.63-$19.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.37%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -226.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $458.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.40.

SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. SkyWater Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.93%, in contrast to 30.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26 ’25, this organization’s CEO sold 14,958 shares at the rate of 10.04, making the entire transaction reach 150,193 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 565,465.

SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

SkyWater Technology Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -226.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 81.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.06.

In the same vein, SKYT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.30% While, its Average True Range was 38.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was higher than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.