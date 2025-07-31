SLM Corp (SLM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.78 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.24% to $31.82, before settling in for the price of $32.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLM posted a 52-week range of $19.39-$34.97.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.86.

SLM Corp (SLM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. SLM Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.34%, in contrast to 103.69% institutional ownership.

SLM Corp (SLM) Earnings and Revenue Records

SLM Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.47% and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SLM Corp (SLM). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.07, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26.

In the same vein, SLM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SLM Corp (SLM)

Going through the that latest performance of [SLM Corp, SLM]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.23 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.66% While, its Average True Range was 37.02%.

Raw Stochastic average of SLM Corp (SLM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.90 that was lower than 0.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.