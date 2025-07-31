Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) average volume reaches $3.46M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.74% at $47.36, before settling in for the price of $48.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SW posted a 52-week range of $37.01-$56.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -18.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 252.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $522.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $519.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.06.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Smurfit WestRock plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 92.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 15,180 shares at the rate of 39.21, making the entire transaction reach 595,182 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,893. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24 ’25, Company’s insider sold 4,000 for 53.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 215,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,361 in total.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Smurfit WestRock plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 252.34% and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 72.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Smurfit WestRock plc (SW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.24, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 282.43.

In the same vein, SW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Smurfit WestRock plc (SW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.89 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.99% While, its Average True Range was 54.12%.

Raw Stochastic average of Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.18 that was lower than 1.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.