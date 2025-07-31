Snowflake Inc (SNOW) average volume reaches $4.44M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.69% to $220.28, before settling in for the price of $218.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNOW posted a 52-week range of $107.13-$226.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -25.13% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $333.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $317.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $211.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $170.81.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Snowflake Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.93%, in contrast to 66.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24 ’25, this organization’s President of Products sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 214.63, making the entire transaction reach 5,365,825 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,325.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Snowflake Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.78% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Snowflake Inc (SNOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 96.97.

In the same vein, SNOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

[Snowflake Inc, SNOW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.23% While, its Average True Range was 61.30%.

Raw Stochastic average of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.72 that was lower than 5.76 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.