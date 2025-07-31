Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) PE Ratio stood at $56.41: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.60% to $33.26, before settling in for the price of $33.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEI posted a 52-week range of $10.96-$39.03.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -21.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.78.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.78%, in contrast to 103.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,000,000 shares at the rate of 30.30, making the entire transaction reach 121,200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.52% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 99.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.41, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.03.

In the same vein, SEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc, SEI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.65% While, its Average True Range was 62.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.10 that was higher than 1.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.