Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) recent quarterly performance of -42.73% is not showing the real picture

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) flaunted slowness of -3.87% at $0.46, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLNH posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$5.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6727, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6979.

Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Soluna Holdings Inc industry. Soluna Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.68%, in contrast to 6.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 2.80, making the entire transaction reach 2,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,000 for 2.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,480. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,000 in total.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, SLNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Soluna Holdings Inc, SLNH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.08% While, its Average True Range was 35.02%.

Raw Stochastic average of Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1686 that was higher than 0.1116 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.