Sonoco Products Co (SON) is predicted to post EPS of 2.00 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) flaunted slowness of -3.13% at $45.83, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $47.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SON posted a 52-week range of $39.46-$56.77.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.61.

Sonoco Products Co (SON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sonoco Products Co industry. Sonoco Products Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.17%, in contrast to 84.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,246 shares at the rate of 44.57, making the entire transaction reach 100,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,804. Preceding that transaction, on May 01 ’25, Company’s President & CEO bought 20,000 for 41.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 823,472. This particular insider is now the holder of 502,365 in total.

Sonoco Products Co (SON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sonoco Products Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.53% and is forecasted to reach 6.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sonoco Products Co (SON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.68.

In the same vein, SON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach 2.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sonoco Products Co, SON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.93% While, its Average True Range was 40.72%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sonoco Products Co (SON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.13 that was lower than 1.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.