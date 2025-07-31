Stardust Power Inc (SDST) latest performance of -8.82% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday, Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) started slowly as it slid -8.82% to $0.42, before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SDST posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$17.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -763.01% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -763.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4239, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4720.

Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Stardust Power Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.03%, in contrast to 8.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 160,450 shares at the rate of 0.19, making the entire transaction reach 29,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 598,655. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 173,610 for 0.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,309. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,006,616 in total.

Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Stardust Power Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.45% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -763.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stardust Power Inc (SDST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.11.

In the same vein, SDST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stardust Power Inc (SDST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Stardust Power Inc, SDST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.83 million was better the volume of 4.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.45% While, its Average True Range was 51.28%.

Raw Stochastic average of Stardust Power Inc (SDST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0830 that was higher than 0.0602 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.