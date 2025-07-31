Stifel Financial Corp (SF) volume hits 1.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) established initial surge of 3.62% at $114.08, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $110.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SF posted a 52-week range of $73.27-$120.64.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 42.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.72 billion.

Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Stifel Financial Corp industry. Stifel Financial Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.33%, in contrast to 87.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 96.69, making the entire transaction reach 966,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,833.

Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Stifel Financial Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.27% and is forecasted to reach 9.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stifel Financial Corp (SF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.05, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.21.

In the same vein, SF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.17, a figure that is expected to reach 1.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stifel Financial Corp (SF)