Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) last month performance of 3.34% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.49% to $5.26, before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INN posted a 52-week range of $3.57-$7.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -19.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -177.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $674.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.70.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.52%, in contrast to 88.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 16,270 shares at the rate of 4.62, making the entire transaction reach 75,167 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 231,337. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 21,207 for 6.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 135,301. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,578,793 in total.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -177.27% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.45, and its Beta score is 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.74.

In the same vein, INN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Summit Hotel Properties Inc, INN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million was inferior to the volume of 1.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.62% While, its Average True Range was 42.45%.

Raw Stochastic average of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.