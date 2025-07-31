Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) last month volatility was 3.36%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.57% to $47.84, before settling in for the price of $49.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNV posted a 52-week range of $35.94-$61.06.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.47.

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Synovus Financial Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.73%, in contrast to 87.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 4,040 shares at the rate of 49.40, making the entire transaction reach 199,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 164,378. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 2,000 for 48.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,220 in total.

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Synovus Financial Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.78% and is forecasted to reach 5.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synovus Financial Corp (SNV). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.19, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.27.

In the same vein, SNV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.21, a figure that is expected to reach 1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

[Synovus Financial Corp, SNV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.76% While, its Average True Range was 30.74%.

Raw Stochastic average of Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.96 that was higher than 1.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.