Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) volume hits 3.6 million: A New Opening for Investors

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) established initial surge of 4.58% at $2.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSHA posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$3.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -63.99% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $716.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.04.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc industry. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.41%, in contrast to 66.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 750,000 shares at the rate of 2.75, making the entire transaction reach 2,062,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,841,704.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.55% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -63.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 99.25.

In the same vein, TSHA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, TSHA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.12% While, its Average True Range was 63.24%.

Raw Stochastic average of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was lower than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.