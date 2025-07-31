TE Connectivity plc (TEL) volume hits 2.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.19% to $206.68, before settling in for the price of $209.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEL posted a 52-week range of $116.30-$212.76.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.73% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $295.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $295.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $172.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $153.39.

TE Connectivity plc (TEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. TE Connectivity plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 93.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief Exec. Officer & Director sold 197,100 shares at the rate of 208.76, making the entire transaction reach 41,145,890 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,942. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 45,850 for 209.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,597,858. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,625 in total.

TE Connectivity plc (TEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

TE Connectivity plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.45% and is forecasted to reach 9.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TE Connectivity plc (TEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.67, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.19.

In the same vein, TEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.84, a figure that is expected to reach 2.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity plc (TEL)

Going through the that latest performance of [TE Connectivity plc, TEL]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.46% While, its Average True Range was 84.55%.

Raw Stochastic average of TE Connectivity plc (TEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.50 that was higher than 3.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.