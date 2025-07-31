TechnipFMC plc (FTI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.07

As on Wednesday, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) started slowly as it slid -2.00% to $36.76, before settling in for the price of $37.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTI posted a 52-week range of $22.11-$38.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $411.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $405.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.15.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. TechnipFMC plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.26%, in contrast to 98.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 9,381 shares at the rate of 37.12, making the entire transaction reach 348,223 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,978.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.14% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TechnipFMC plc (FTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.41, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.46.

In the same vein, FTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TechnipFMC plc, FTI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.71 million was better the volume of 4.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.47% While, its Average True Range was 62.36%.

Raw Stochastic average of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.12 that was higher than 1.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.