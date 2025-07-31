Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) volume hits 11.47 million: A New Opening for Investors

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.70% to $32.13, before settling in for the price of $33.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TECK posted a 52-week range of $28.32-$54.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $490.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $470.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.76.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Teck Resources Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.79%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.43% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teck Resources Ltd (TECK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $119.71, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20.

In the same vein, TECK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

[Teck Resources Ltd, TECK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.45% While, its Average True Range was 24.00%.

Raw Stochastic average of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.34 that was higher than 1.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.