Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) average volume reaches $2.52M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.27% to $0.73, before settling in for the price of $0.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNYA posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$4.01.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -15.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $119.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6309, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1856.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.51%, in contrast to 27.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Finance sold 1,390 shares at the rate of 0.44, making the entire transaction reach 615 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,300. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,937 for 0.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 171,856 in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.25% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.68.

In the same vein, TNYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, TNYA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.28 million was lower the volume of 2.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.87% While, its Average True Range was 45.61%.

Raw Stochastic average of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0791 that was higher than 0.0578 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.