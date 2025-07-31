Teradyne, Inc (TER) 20 Days SMA touch 14.65%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) established initial surge of 18.88% at $107.65, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $90.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $65.77-$144.16.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.50.

Teradyne, Inc (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Teradyne, Inc industry. Teradyne, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 99.41% institutional ownership.

Teradyne, Inc (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

Teradyne, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.43% and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne, Inc (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.34, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.36.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne, Inc (TER)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Teradyne, Inc, TER]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.33% While, its Average True Range was 78.57%.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne, Inc (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.27 that was higher than 3.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.