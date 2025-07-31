Textron Inc (TXT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.58M

Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.12% at $78.05, before settling in for the price of $78.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXT posted a 52-week range of $57.70-$93.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.36.

Textron Inc (TXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Textron Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.68%, in contrast to 86.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CHRO sold 28,543 shares at the rate of 79.37, making the entire transaction reach 2,265,469 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,624.

Textron Inc (TXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Textron Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.89% and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Textron Inc (TXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.66, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.88.

In the same vein, TXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Textron Inc (TXT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.08% While, its Average True Range was 30.25%.

Raw Stochastic average of Textron Inc (TXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.03 that was higher than 1.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.