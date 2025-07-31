The key reasons why Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is -15.84% away from 52-week high?

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.65% to $38.26, before settling in for the price of $38.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALLY posted a 52-week range of $29.52-$45.46.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $303.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.36.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Ally Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.15%, in contrast to 93.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 30 ’25, this organization’s Chief Risk Officer sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 32.14, making the entire transaction reach 257,121 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,387. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 8,200 for 30.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 236,421 in total.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ally Financial Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.77% and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.12, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 309.28.

In the same vein, ALLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

[Ally Financial Inc, ALLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.92% While, its Average True Range was 39.92%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was lower than 1.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.