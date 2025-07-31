The key reasons why Analog Devices Inc (ADI) is -6.71% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) set off with pace as it heaved 0.16% to $231.11, before settling in for the price of $230.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $158.65-$247.73.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $496.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $494.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $230.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $217.19.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Analog Devices Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 89.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 3,125 shares at the rate of 241.03, making the entire transaction reach 753,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 164,446. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,125 for 239.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 747,602. This particular insider is now the holder of 167,571 in total.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.17% and is forecasted to reach 8.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.92, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.82.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.67, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Analog Devices Inc, ADI]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.02 million was inferior to the volume of 3.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.42% While, its Average True Range was 39.85%.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.46 that was lower than 5.98 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.