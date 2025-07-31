The key reasons why Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) is -34.64% away from 52-week high?

As on Wednesday, Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) started slowly as it slid -0.16% to $63.63, before settling in for the price of $63.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LBRDK posted a 52-week range of $54.62-$97.36.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 56.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.12.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Liberty Broadband Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.86%, in contrast to 76.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18 ’24, this organization’s President/CEO sold 125,000 shares at the rate of 79.74, making the entire transaction reach 9,967,349 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,435,256. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19 ’24, Company’s President/CEO sold 36,733 for 77.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,845,623. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,398,523 in total.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Liberty Broadband Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.26% and is forecasted to reach 4.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.79% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.16, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.86.

In the same vein, LBRDK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.27, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Liberty Broadband Corp, LBRDK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.37 million was better the volume of 1.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.07% While, its Average True Range was 13.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.98 that was higher than 2.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.