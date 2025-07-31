The key reasons why Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) is -80.52% away from 52-week high?

As on Wednesday, Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) started slowly as it slid -0.48% to $0.71, before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MBRX posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$3.65.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 26.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6421, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4072.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Moleculin Biotech Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.74%, in contrast to 4.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 270,270 shares at the rate of 0.37, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 287,587. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23 ’25, Company’s CEO and President bought 675,675 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 743,607 in total.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Moleculin Biotech Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.21% and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35.

In the same vein, MBRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Moleculin Biotech Inc, MBRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.27 million was better the volume of 4.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.46% While, its Average True Range was 58.07%.

Raw Stochastic average of Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1180 that was higher than 0.0890 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.