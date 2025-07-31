The key reasons why Oil States International, Inc (OIS) is -6.01% away from 52-week high?

Oil States International, Inc (NYSE: OIS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.10% at $5.63, before settling in for the price of $5.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OIS posted a 52-week range of $3.08-$5.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 45.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $348.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.95.

Oil States International, Inc (OIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Oil States International, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.38%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership.

Oil States International, Inc (OIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.41% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year.

Oil States International, Inc (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oil States International, Inc (OIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $64.94, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.62.

In the same vein, OIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International, Inc (OIS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oil States International, Inc (NYSE: OIS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.04% While, its Average True Range was 54.15%.

Raw Stochastic average of Oil States International, Inc (OIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.