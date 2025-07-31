The key reasons why Phillips 66 (PSX) is -17.13% away from 52-week high?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) flaunted slowness of -3.12% at $124.4, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $128.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSX posted a 52-week range of $91.01-$150.12.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $404.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $403.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $121.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $121.02.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Phillips 66 industry. Phillips 66’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 78.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08 ’25, this organization’s EVP, GC and Secretary sold 4,393 shares at the rate of 130.00, making the entire transaction reach 571,090 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,373.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Phillips 66’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.37% and is forecasted to reach 10.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.94, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.79.

In the same vein, PSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.16, a figure that is expected to reach 2.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Phillips 66, PSX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.61% While, its Average True Range was 44.46%.

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 (PSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.81 that was lower than 3.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.