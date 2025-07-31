The key reasons why Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) is -5.21% away from 52-week high?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.45% at $147.42, before settling in for the price of $152.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $63.19-$155.52.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $211.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $135.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.46.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 94.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 11 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,725 shares at the rate of 144.00, making the entire transaction reach 248,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,052.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.68% and is forecasted to reach 12.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.76, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.25.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.02% While, its Average True Range was 48.59%.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.38 that was higher than 3.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.