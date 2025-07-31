The key reasons why Service Properties Trust (SVC) is -53.87% away from 52-week high?

As on Wednesday, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) started slowly as it slid -7.51% to $2.71, before settling in for the price of $2.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SVC posted a 52-week range of $1.71-$5.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $451.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.64.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Service Properties Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.86%, in contrast to 73.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08 ’24, this organization’s CFO and Treasurer bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.25, making the entire transaction reach 9,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,813.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Service Properties Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.78% and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in the upcoming year.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Service Properties Trust (SVC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, SVC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Service Properties Trust, SVC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 1.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.47% While, its Average True Range was 45.00%.

Raw Stochastic average of Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was higher than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.