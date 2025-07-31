The key reasons why T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is -12.63% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.97% to $241.58, before settling in for the price of $239.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMUS posted a 52-week range of $173.74-$276.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $420.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $271.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $235.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $239.74.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. T-Mobile US Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.66%, in contrast to 36.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 69,840 shares at the rate of 244.98, making the entire transaction reach 17,109,247 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 646,683,084. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s Director sold 69,840 for 239.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,711,065. This particular insider is now the holder of 646,543,404 in total.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

T-Mobile US Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.12% and is forecasted to reach 12.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.78, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.47.

In the same vein, TMUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.60, a figure that is expected to reach 2.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [T-Mobile US Inc, TMUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.05% While, its Average True Range was 60.60%.

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.16 that was lower than 5.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.