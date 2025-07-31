The key reasons why Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) is -63.77% away from 52-week high?

As on Wednesday, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.12% to $3.46, before settling in for the price of $3.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VYGR posted a 52-week range of $2.64-$9.55.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $191.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.58.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.69%, in contrast to 63.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,086 shares at the rate of 3.43, making the entire transaction reach 34,595 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,914. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 02 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 10,885 for 3.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,336. This particular insider is now the holder of 430,931 in total.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.98% and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.86.

In the same vein, VYGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Voyager Therapeutics Inc, VYGR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was better the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.81% While, its Average True Range was 62.14%.

Raw Stochastic average of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was lower than 0.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.