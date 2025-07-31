Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) last month performance of 17.71% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) started slowly as it slid -1.01% to $477.28, before settling in for the price of $482.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMO posted a 52-week range of $385.46-$627.88.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.52% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $377.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $376.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $418.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $492.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 91.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 400 shares at the rate of 479.98, making the entire transaction reach 191,992 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,367.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.93% and is forecasted to reach 24.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.63, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.20.

In the same vein, TMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.28, a figure that is expected to reach 5.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TMO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.92 million was better the volume of 2.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.94% While, its Average True Range was 69.70%.

Raw Stochastic average of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.29 that was higher than 13.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.