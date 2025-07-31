Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) latest performance of 7.58% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) set off with pace as it heaved 7.58% to $13.06, before settling in for the price of $12.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THRY posted a 52-week range of $10.02-$20.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $571.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.73.

Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Thryv Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.03%, in contrast to 102.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s Chairman and CEO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 13.40, making the entire transaction reach 67,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 586,043.

Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Thryv Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year.

Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.10.

In the same vein, THRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Thryv Holdings Inc, THRY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.58% While, its Average True Range was 64.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was lower than 0.67 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.