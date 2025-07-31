Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) recent quarterly performance of 91.13% is not showing the real picture

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 20.92% to $2.37, before settling in for the price of $1.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLSA posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$1.98.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -65.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $264.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5600, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1400.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.37%, in contrast to 2.69% institutional ownership.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -65.63% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02.

In the same vein, TLSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA)

[Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, TLSA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.12% While, its Average True Range was 90.88%.

Raw Stochastic average of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1300 that was lower than 0.1400 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.