Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) volume hits 2.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) started slowly as it slid -9.41% to $38.62, before settling in for the price of $42.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $6.76-$130.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 73.03% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $284.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.80.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 6.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 21.55, making the entire transaction reach 86,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,005.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.13% and is forecasted to reach -6.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 88.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 73.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.30.

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2930.78, a figure that is expected to reach -2.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, TNXP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.83 million was better the volume of 1.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.75% While, its Average True Range was 38.25%.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.02 that was higher than 3.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.