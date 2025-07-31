Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.66 million

As on Wednesday, Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) started slowly as it slid -4.20% to $2.51, before settling in for the price of $2.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CURV posted a 52-week range of $2.18-$8.50.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $263.73 million.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Torrid Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 65.40%, in contrast to 18.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 257,833 shares at the rate of 2.73, making the entire transaction reach 705,096 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,064,856. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 03 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 250,000 for 2.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 683,925. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,814,856 in total.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Torrid Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.91% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.59, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.09.

In the same vein, CURV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV)