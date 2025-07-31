Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) average volume reaches $6.08M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.30% to $57.83, before settling in for the price of $58.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSCO posted a 52-week range of $46.85-$63.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 16.98% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $530.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $528.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.29.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Tractor Supply Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.33%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer sold 6,680 shares at the rate of 58.40, making the entire transaction reach 390,121 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,142. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 24 ’25, Company’s SVP General Counsel sold 5,200 for 63.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 332,592. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,639 in total.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tractor Supply Co (TSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.42, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.38.

In the same vein, TSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tractor Supply Co, TSCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.39 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.82% While, its Average True Range was 53.63%.

Raw Stochastic average of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.76 that was higher than 1.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.